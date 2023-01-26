Ben Martin shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Ben Martin hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Martin's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 4 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 5 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Martin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 6 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Martin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Martin to 8 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Martin hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 7 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 6 over for the round.