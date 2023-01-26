Austin Cook rebounds from poor front in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cook finished his day tied for 54th at even par Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Austin Cook reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Austin Cook at 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Cook hit his 118 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cook at 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Cook got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Cook's 186 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

Cook missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Cook chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 2 under for the round.