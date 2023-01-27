Anders Albertson shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Anders Albertson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 1 over for the round.

Albertson tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Albertson to 2 over for the round.

Albertson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 4 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Albertson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Albertson hit his 154 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Albertson to 5 over for the round.