Strong putting brings Adam Svensson an even-par round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Adam Svensson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 87th at 2 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Adam Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.