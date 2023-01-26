Adam Long shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 54th at even par Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Long's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 2 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Long missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 4 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Long chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Long chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.