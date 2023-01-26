Aaron Rai shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Aaron Rai hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rai chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green eighth, Rai suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Rai's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rai to 5 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 7 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Rai hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 6 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 7 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 6 over for the round.