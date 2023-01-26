Aaron Baddeley putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 74th at 1 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Aaron Baddeley's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Baddeley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 3 over for the round.