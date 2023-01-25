Zecheng Dou comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Zecheng Dou hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dou finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Zecheng Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Zecheng Dou to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Dou suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Dou chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dou had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Dou chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.