  • Vincent Norrman putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Vincent Norrman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Vincent Norrman holes 10-foot putt for birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Vincent Norrman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.