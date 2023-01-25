Vincent Norrman putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Vincent Norrman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norrman finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Vincent Norrman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vincent Norrman to even-par for the round.

Norrman got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Norrman hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to even for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Norrman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Norrman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Norrman's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norrman to 4 under for the round.