Tyler Duncan shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 144th at 4 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Duncan's 179 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Duncan's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 5 over for the round.

Duncan missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.