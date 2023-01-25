  • Tyler Duncan shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler Duncan holes out for birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.