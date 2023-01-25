Trey Mullinax shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Trey Mullinax hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

Mullinax missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mullinax's 182 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.