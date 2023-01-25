  • Trey Mullinax shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax makes birdie on No. 8 at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.