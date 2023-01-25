Trevor Werbylo comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Trevor Werbylo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Werbylo finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Trevor Werbylo's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Werbylo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Werbylo at even for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Werbylo to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Werbylo had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to even for the round.

Werbylo missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.