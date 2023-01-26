Tony Finau shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Finau's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to even for the round.

Finau tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 1 over for the round.