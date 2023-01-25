Taylor Moore shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Moore hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore had a 225 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 1 under for the round.