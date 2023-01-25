Taylor Montgomery putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Taylor Montgomery hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor Montgomery had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Montgomery hit his 81 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Montgomery had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Montgomery hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Montgomery's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.