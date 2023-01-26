Tano Goya shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tano Goya hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Goya hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Goya to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Goya's 99 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.