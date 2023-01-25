Taiga Semikawa putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taiga Semikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Semikawa finished his day tied for 128th at 2 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Taiga Semikawa got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taiga Semikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Semikawa's 79 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Semikawa's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Semikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Semikawa to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Semikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to even for the round.

Semikawa got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Semikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Semikawa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Semikawa to 2 over for the round.