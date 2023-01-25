  • Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im cards birdie on No. 9 at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.