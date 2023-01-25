Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Im chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Im's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Im hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 5 under for the round.