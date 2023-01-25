  • Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

