Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Jaeger hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.