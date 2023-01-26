Spencer Levin shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Spencer Levin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Levin finished his day tied for 144th at 4 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Levin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to even-par for the round.

Levin got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Levin to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Levin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Levin to 2 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Levin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Levin to 3 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Levin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Levin to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Levin's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to 3 over for the round.

Levin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Levin to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Levin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Levin to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Levin's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.