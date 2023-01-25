Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.