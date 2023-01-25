Scott Stallings shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Stallings hit his 73 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stallings had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.