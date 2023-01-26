Scott Piercy putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Piercy's 156 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.