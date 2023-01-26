Scott Harrington shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 128th at 2 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Harrington's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at 3 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.