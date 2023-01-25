Sam Stevens delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Stevens hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stevens finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Sam Stevens's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Stevens to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Stevens hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Stevens hit his 118 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Stevens hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 4 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Stevens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Stevens had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 6 under for the round.