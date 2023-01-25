Ryan Brehm shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Brehm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 149th at 5 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Brehm got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Brehm's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Brehm got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 4 over for the round.

Brehm got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brehm to 6 over for the round.

After a 239 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Brehm chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Brehm's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 6 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 5 over for the round.