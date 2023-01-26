Ryan Armour shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Armour hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 144th at 4 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Armour's 103 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Armour hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 4 over for the round.