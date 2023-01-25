Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 128th at 2 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Sabbatini at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Sabbatini got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.