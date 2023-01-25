Robby Shelton rebounds from poor front in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Robby Shelton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Shelton finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Robby Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.