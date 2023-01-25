Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Fowler hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.