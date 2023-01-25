  • Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

    Rickie Fowler sinks 24-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.