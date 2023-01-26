Patton Kizzire rebounds from poor front in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patton Kizzire hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Patton Kizzire got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.