Patrick Welch shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Welch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Welch finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Welch hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Welch to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Welch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Welch to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Welch hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Welch to even for the round.

Welch got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Welch to 1 over for the round.