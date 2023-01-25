Nick Hardy putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Nick Hardy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Nick Hardy's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Hardy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hardy's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Hardy hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.