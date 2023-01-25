Michael Thompson putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Michael Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thompson had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.