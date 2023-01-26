Michael Gligic shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Gligic hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 149th at 5 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Gligic got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Gligic's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 4 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.