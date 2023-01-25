Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, NeSmith chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.