Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 128th at 2 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.