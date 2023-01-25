Martin Laird finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Laird chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Laird's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Laird hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Laird to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laird had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.