Lee Hodges putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Lee Hodges hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hodges finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Lee Hodges's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Hodges chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Hodges had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hodges's 160 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.