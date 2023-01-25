  • Kyle Westmoreland shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Kyle Westmoreland 201-yard tee shot finds the bottom of the cup on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyle Westmoreland cards an ace on No. 16 at Farmers

