Kyle Westmoreland shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kyle Westmoreland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Westmoreland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Westmoreland at 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Westmoreland's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.