Kurt Kitayama shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Kurt Kitayama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 149th at 5 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Kitayama's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kitayama's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 5 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Kitayama's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 5 over for the round.