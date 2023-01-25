Kevin Yu shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Yu hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Yu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 3 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Yu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Yu's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Yu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Yu at 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Yu hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.