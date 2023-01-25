Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 92nd at even par; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tway chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Tway at 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to even for the round.