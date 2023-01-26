Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Streelman hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.