Kelly Kraft shoots 8-over 80 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Kelly Kraft hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 155th at 8 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kraft had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 5 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kraft to 6 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Kraft's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.