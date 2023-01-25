Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Keegan Bradley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Bradley missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 3 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bradley's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.