Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Thomas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thomas's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, Thomas missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.