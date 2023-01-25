  • Justin Rose shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose rolls in birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.