Justin Rose shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Rose chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Rose hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.