Justin Lower shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Lower hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 116th at 1 over; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Lower's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Lower chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Lower had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.

Lower hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.