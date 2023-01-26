Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, and Brent Grant are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brendan Steele is in 4th at 7 under; and Garrick Higgo, Hayden Buckley, Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, Harry Higgs, and Andrew Novak are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bramlett to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Bramlett at 1 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.